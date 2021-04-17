Muscat-Salalah bus services suspended: Mwasalat

Muscat: The public transport company, Mwsaslat, said that Route 100 (Muscat-Salalah) will be suspended starting from today, April 17, 2021, until further notice.

On Friday, the Supreme Committee had decided to extend the closure of commercial activities and the ban on movement of individuals and vehicles at night in Dhofar Governorate between 6 pm and 5 am, from April 17.

In the Dhofar Governorate, the number of Covid cases increased steadily during the last period and registered a record spike in the number of inpatients in intensive care units and deaths.

In this context, the Supreme Committee stressed strictly adhering to the guidelines on social distancing, wearing of facemasks in mosques as well as in public places, besides avoiding gatherings for funerals, weddings, and iftar.