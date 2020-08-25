Muscat ranks “4th Arab” in global attractive cities index

Washington: The City of Muscat took fourth place among Arab cities in the global index for most attractive cities, according to AIRINC, the US international consultancy company.

AIRINC rates 150 international cities according to financial benefits and style of life for workers therein. Muscat ranked 61st globally.

The rating combines levels of local wages, tax rates, the cost of living and conditions of life as standards to assess the attractiveness of each city.

The topmost ranker was Zurich, Switzerland, followed by Geneva and Luxembourg.

Muscat took 18th place in the subsidiary index of “financial attractiveness” and 85th place globally in the “lifestyle index”. –ONA