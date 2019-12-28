Muscat Music and Art Academy hold concerts

The Muscat Music and Art Academy (MMAA) held three concerts in piano and recital recently.

The final event was an open mike event held on December 14 at the Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM)’s Opera House.

Earlier, the Academy also held two other concerts.

On December 5, the first concert was held to celebrate Christmas at the City Seasons Hotel.

The Academy’s major concert on December 8 was a student’s class concert held at the Opera House Gallery of ROHM.

Students of Dr Saida Khalilova, Associate Professor in piano from Azerbaijan, performed at the concert.

All the programmes and events were prepared and held in a short span of time, under two months since the opening of the Academy on October 16.

This is for the first time children from different backgrounds got an opportunity to perform individually and showcase their talents.

The Muscat Music and Art Academy has been invited to Turkey to perform at the closing ceremony of the Turkish International Music Conference from April 24-26, 2020.

Dr Saida will head the Sultanate at the conference and lead the students performance at the conference.

An international academy, MMAA has its mission to lay out a groundwork and provide an all round musical and

artistic education for the students.

Located at Ghala Heights, the Academy aims to nourish and broaden the students’ world view and perspectives through being involved with other people from different cultures and backgrounds.

