Muscat Municipality unveils third package of activities allowed to reopen

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has unveiled the third package of activities allowed to reopen while following health guidelines and taking preventive and precautionary measures including the 2-metre physical distancing rule.

The decision, effective from June 10, doesn’t apply to the Wilayat of Muttrah, Wadi Khabeer industrial area and stores inside malls.

Floristry (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Perfume shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Cosmetics shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Watches and accessories shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Women ready-made apparel and boutiques (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Car wash (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Key duplication (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Footwear stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Shoe repair shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Jewellery (gold and silver stores), (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Goldsmiths (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Herbal medicine shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Transaction offices (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Translation offices (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Photography shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Automotive glass sale and installation (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Decoration stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

House utensils and kitchenware stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Tailoring accessories (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Bikes and motorcycle sale ands repair (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Scrap shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Digital printing (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

calligraphers shop (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Paper plastic (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Glass making (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Photos and photo frames shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Security devices sale and installation (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Repair of vehicle exhaust (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Used cars showrooms (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Kitchenware workshops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Car paint stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Furniture stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Bill collection and payment offices (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Accessories stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Sport wear stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Ready-made garments (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Omani masar and kuma shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Children’s clothing (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Artificial lawn shops

Perfumes and incense shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Carpet cleaning (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Curtain making stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Children’s toys stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Earthenware shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Antiques and gifts shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Bags and leather products (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Carpet selling shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Patent and trademark registration offices (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Rent of construction materials and equipment (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Telecom companies’ halls (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Auto accessories (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)

Equestrian equipment stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)