Muscat Municipality unveils third package of activities allowed to reopen
Muscat: Muscat Municipality has unveiled the third package of activities allowed to reopen while following health guidelines and taking preventive and precautionary measures including the 2-metre physical distancing rule.
The decision, effective from June 10, doesn’t apply to the Wilayat of Muttrah, Wadi Khabeer industrial area and stores inside malls.
- Floristry (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Perfume shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Cosmetics shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Watches and accessories shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Women ready-made apparel and boutiques (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Car wash (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Key duplication (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Footwear stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Shoe repair shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Jewellery (gold and silver stores), (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Goldsmiths (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Herbal medicine shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Transaction offices (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Translation offices (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Photography shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Automotive glass sale and installation (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Decoration stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- House utensils and kitchenware stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Tailoring accessories (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Bikes and motorcycle sale ands repair (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Scrap shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Digital printing (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- calligraphers shop (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Paper plastic (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Glass making (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Photos and photo frames shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Security devices sale and installation (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Repair of vehicle exhaust (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Used cars showrooms (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Kitchenware workshops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Car paint stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Furniture stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Bill collection and payment offices (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Accessories stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Sport wear stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Ready-made garments (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Omani masar and kuma shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Children’s clothing (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Artificial lawn shops
- Perfumes and incense shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Carpet cleaning (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Curtain making stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Children’s toys stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Earthenware shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Antiques and gifts shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Bags and leather products (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Carpet selling shops (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Patent and trademark registration offices (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Rent of construction materials and equipment (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Telecom companies’ halls (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Auto accessories (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)
- Equestrian equipment stores (customers will be allowed into the shop with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed)