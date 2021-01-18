Muscat Municipality to organize beach cleanliness campaign

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality will organize a beach cleanliness campaign, in cooperation with the Muscat Gas company at Seeb- Sur al Hadid beach.

Starting from 4 am, the campaign is part of the (Your Environment, Your Responsibility) initiative aimed at spreading community awareness of the importance of effective partnership in the field of preserving the environment, and taking care of natural resources and tourist sites, including beaches and public places visited by visitors.

It is noteworthy that the campaign is part of the efforts of the municipality in Muscat to motivate the community to pay attention to the beaches and to preserve them in light of the spread of some unacceptable practices and behaviors.