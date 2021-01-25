Muscat Municipality sets new working hours for Al Mawaleh Central Market

Muscat: Muscat Municipality announced that the working hours of the Mawaleh Central Market of Vegetables and Fruits for customers will be changed from 9am – 5pm starting from Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Muscat Municipality explained that the entry of customers to the Mawaleh Central Market will continue from Gate No (2) for the internal and external parking spaces assigned to them, while the work mechanism will remain the same for wholesalers from Gate No (1) chiller lorries trucks weighing three tonnes and above, from 5am – 2pm.

The municipality called on everyone to cooperate in order to preserve public health, stressing the importance of self-control for market-goers and adherence to precautionary measures in physical distancing, wearing masks, not accompanying children, and adhering to health controls and requirements while shopping.