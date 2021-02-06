Muscat Municipality removes abandoned cars

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has removed several abandoned cars left behind in public places and warned its owners of strict action.

The municipality said the removal of vehicles is based on Administrative Decision 171/2018, which was issued to regulate the issue of neglected vehicles in public places.

According to Municipal Decree 171/2018 on neglected vehicles in public places in the Governorate of Muscat, on the receipt of complaints from citizens and residents, the vehicle’s location is verified, warning sticker is pasted for 14 days. The vehicle’s seizure period is up to 90 days and then it is displayed among the vehicles reserved for public auction. A total of 2,589 neglected vehicles were registered at Seeb until November 30.

An administrative fine is imposed when the owner comes to the municipality to collect the seized vehicle – RO200 for cars, buses (15) passengers or less, and bicycles; RO 400 for trucks and buses designed to transport over 15 passengers, locomotives, trailers, tractors, and equipment, and RO 1, 000 for vehicles to transport dangerous materials.

A fine of RO 5 is imposed on the owner of the neglected vehicle for each day if he is late in receiving the neglected vehicle from the site.