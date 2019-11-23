Local Main 

Muscat Municipality organizes Oman al Khair at Amerat

Muscat: Municipality is organizing a variety of activities and cultural performances as part of the Oman al Khair festival.

According to the municipality, the festival will be held between 4:30 and 11 pm at Amerat Public Park for eight days as part of the 49th National Day celebrations.

Eng Isam al Zidjali, chairman of Muscat Municipality, inaugurated the festival at Amerat, which will include exhibitions, concerts. poetry sessions, motivational speeches, folk art and entertainment events for children.

