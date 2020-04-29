Muscat Municipality opens Al Seeb Central Market of Vegetables, Fruits

Muscat: Muscat Municipality on Wednesday resumed the opening of the Central Vegetables and Fruits Market in Southern Al Mawaleh, Al Seeb, after a week-long lockdown that started on April 23, 2020 as a precautionary measure against the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

A set of preventive procedures will be applied before customers enter the marketplace. Local products will be sold in a separate hall at retail stalls while vegetables and fruits coming from abroad will be sold at wholesale outlets (as they arrive directly from countries of origin) from 12 noon to 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday every week.

The Central Market will be closed on Fridays for cleaning and sanitation.

Customer vehicles are prohibited from entering the marketplace. All visitors have to park their cars in the designated parking lots, 370 of them, outside the market.

Customers will be allowed to enter the market, one by one, after wearing protective gear (face masks and gloves) provided their ages range between 12 and 60 years.

The Municipality will provide trolleys, free of charge, to customers to carry their vegetables and fruits to their cars. –ONA