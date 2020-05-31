Muscat Municipality offers relief from tax, registration fees

Muscat: In line with the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 to help people overcome the effects of preventive measures, Muscat Municipality has decided to provide financial concessions of registration of contracts (residential and commercial, including exemption from paying fines, registration fees for licenses and their fines, as well as the municipality tax

It has exempted restaurants and cafes from paying license renewal fees and municipal tax (5%) during the period -March 19, 2020 – August 31, 2020.

It has exempted those affected from the fines of residential and commercial rental contracts during the period from February 9, 2020, to June 1, 2020.