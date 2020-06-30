Muscat Municipality issues new regulations for trucks at Mawelah market

Muscat Municipality has issued an administrative decision regulating the parking for vehicles and trucks at Al-Mawaleh Central and Vegetable market.

Article 1 states that the parking time for vehicles (refrigerators or trailers) holding two certificates – agricultural and customs clearances – will be three days from the date of arrival.

Article 2 states the parking time for all types of vehicles loaded with local products (refrigerated trucks and trailers) for transport, unloading, and loading operations will be 24 hours.

The activity will be limited to loading and unloading of vegetables and fruits.

Article 3 states that the owners are given a period of one week from the date of this decision to move their vehicles parked inside the market.

Article 4 states anyone who violates this decision shall be penalized with an administrative fine of ROO at the rate of one hour, including removal of the vehicle.

In case of non-response, an administrative fine of RO100 per hour will be imposed for each additional day.

The municipality said it may remove the trucks outside the market at an expense of violator without taking any responsibility for the damages that may be incurred during the process.