Muscat Municipality guidelines for restaurants, customers

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has released the precautionary measures to be followed by international, tourists, the first-class restaurants, and cafes that were allowed to operate by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

Some of the guidelines are:

Restaurants must ensure a distance of 2 meters between each table.

The entry and exit period of customers and as well as employees must be registered.

Sterilizers with more than 70 percent alcohol content must be provided to employees and customers.

Only four persons will be allowed at one table with food and beverages to be provided only in single-use utensils and cups as per specified standards.

Buffets are to be avoided while salt, pepper, sugar, ketchup, and mustard must be served in disposable bags and not in reusable containers.

Newspapers and magazines should not be kept on tables and the waiting areas for customers should be blocked.

Electronic payments should be encouraged and the guidelines of the Ministry of Health must be followed all times.

A new employee coming from outside the Sultanate must be quarantined for a period of two weeks before starting work.

Cleaning and disinfection of common surfaces, such as doors, stair handles, cash machines, TV and ACs, chairs, and tables after each service, washbasins, shelves, and drawers.

The temperature of employees must be measured at the start of each work period and after six hours of work.

The temperature of employees of customers must be also checked and those with over 37 degrees Celsius should be not allowed.

All workers must workers adhere to the physical distance in the catering halls, the kitchen, and other restaurant facilities.

The commitment of all workers to wear protective clothing and the need to wear masks.

Customers must wear the mask must be worn at all times, except when eating.

They should move around inside the restaurant or touch tables or supplies that are not their own.

They should cover the nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing and avoid shaking hands.