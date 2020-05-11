Municipality issues safety guidelines for commercial centres

Muscat: As part of the efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19, the Muscat Municipality issued a decision 199/2020 on health safety precautionary measures to be followed by commercial centres.

It may be noted that recently some commercial activities were allowed to resume services by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

The decision states that the owners of commercial centres are required to apply a set of health specifications, including sterilization of surfaces, ensuring good ventilation, and enhancing social distancing both at the cash counters and shopping areas by keeping customers at least 2m apart. They should provide appropriate personal protective equipment for the staff.

The decision affirmed that the commercial activities that are not allowed to resume activities should remain closed.

As per the decision, commercial stores should check temperatures of their staff and isolate those who show symptoms such as high temperatures, cough, and runny nose. Besides, customers with temperatures exceeding 37.5 degrees must not be allowed into the facility.

The municipality directed the management of commercial centers to coordinate with the relevant departments if they suspect that someone is infected with the virus.

As per the decision, commercial establishments should not transfer employees from one branch to another. In addition, they must provide alcohol-based hand sanitizers to the shoppers at the entrances, prevent customers not wearing face mask from entering the facility, organize entry process and allow shoppers to entre in small groups to avoid crowds and check the shoppers’ temperatures, as well as prevent children from entering commercial stores.

The decision also imposes a fine of RO500 and a three-day closure of the facility for the commercial stores that violate the guidelines and a fine of RO 2,000 beside a

ten-day closure for repeated violations.