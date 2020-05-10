Muscat Municipality clarifies on Muttrah bakery closure

Muscat: Muscat Municipality denied rumours on social media that a bakery in Muttrah was closed after a worker had been infected with Coronavirus.

Describing the news as unfounded rumours, the Muscat Municipality explained that the bakery was closed due to violation of the required food and health safety standards.

The Municipality said it carries out regular inspections in Muttrah at stores and shops related to public health including bakeries and restaurants to ensure the safety of food products.