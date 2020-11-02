Muscat Municipality, Bank Muscat open Al Khoudh Park

Muscat: As part of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Blessed Renaissance of Oman, Bank Muscat celebrated the completion of the Al Khoudh Park project in the Wilayat of Seeb.

The opening of the 15,000 sqm park which was developed by the Bank in line with its efforts in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability, was held in the presence of Eng. Isam Bin Saud Al-Zadjali, Chairman of Muscat Municipality and Sheikh Waleed K. Al Hashar, Chief Executive Officer, Bank Muscat.

The implementation of this project by the Bank serves to further strengthen the public-private sector partnership in Oman.

The opening was marked by the unveiling of the commemorative plaque followed by a tour of the various facilities at the park. The park includes children’s playgrounds, a multipurpose sports area, toilets, green spaces with multiple trees and bushes, and a 1 km long well-demarcated walkway and gym equipment for fitness enthusiasts.

Eng. Isam Bin Saud Al-Zadjali, said: “The Municipality is moving forward with the implementation of various services and development projects, embodying the principle of community partnership with various government and private agencies. The afforestation and greening at gardens and parks receive a lot of care and attention as it represents a green lung and a clean environment in the city. Importantly, it promotes tourism, leisure, and physical activities, and works to enrich social standards among different members of society.”

Eng. Isam Al-Zadjali added: “The project is an initiative that was implemented in cooperation between Muscat Municipality and Bank Muscat as part of a public-private partnership for supporting development projects. This project aims to create an ideal environment for residents and visitors alike with many leisure and sports activities. High standards and specifications were met during the designing and implementation of this project in order to ensure both quality and sustainability. We extend our sincere thanks to Bank Muscat for its support for this project and hope that the private sector will continue its initiatives and programmes to support and further strengthen national development projects.”

Sheikh Waleed K. Al Hashar, Chief Executive Officer, Bank Muscat, congratulated Muscat Municipality for the successful completion of the Al Khoudh Park project which represents another fine example of cooperation between the two institutions. He expressed his happiness and pride in the project to celebrate the Glorious 50th National Day. He added that the Bank’s participation in this project was in line with its social responsibility initiatives which has been greatly appreciated and admired by the community for its many successes and achievements.