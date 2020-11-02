Muscat Municipality, Bank Muscat announce the completion of Al Khoudh Park project

As part of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Blessed Renaissance of Oman, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate and Muscat Municipality celebrated the completion of the Al Khoudh Park project in the Wilayat of Al Seeb.

The opening of the 15,000 square metre park which was developed by the Bank in line with its efforts in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability, was held in the presence of Eng Isam bin Saud al Zadjali, Chairman of Muscat Municipality and Shaikh Waleed K al Hashar, Chief Executive Officer, Bank Muscat. The implementation of this project by the Bank serves to further strengthen the public-private sector partnership in Oman.

The opening was marked by the unveiling of the commemorative plaque followed by a tour of the various facilities at the park. The park includes children’s playgrounds, a multipurpose sports area, toilets, green spaces with multiple trees and bushes and a 1 km long well-demarcated walkway and gym equipment for fitness enthusiasts. It is expected that the park will serve children, youth and other different age groups from the local community in their practice of sports, recreational and fitness activities. In particular, young children will be very happy to be able to play in the garden with its numerous facilities.

On this occasion, Eng Isam bin Saud al Zadjali, said: “The Municipality is moving forward with the implementation of various services and development projects, embodying the principle of community partnership with various government and private agencies.

The afforestation and greening at gardens and parks receives a lot of care and attention as it represents a green lung and a clean environment in the city.

Importantly, it promotes tourism, leisure and physical activities, and works to enrich social standards among different members of society.”

Eng Isam al Zadjali said that the opening of this project at the beginning of November coincided with the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 50th National Day of the Blessed Renaissance, which is an addition to the achievements made during the Renewed Renaissance led by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Eng Isam al Zadjali added: “The project is an initiative that was implemented in cooperation between Muscat Municipality and Bank Muscat as part of a public-private partnership for supporting development projects. This project aims to create an ideal environment for residents and visitors alike with many leisure and sports activities.

High standards and specifications were met during the designing and implementation of this project in order to ensure both quality and sustainability. We extend our sincere thanks to Bank Muscat for its support for this project and hope that the private sector will continue its initiatives and programmes to support and further strengthen national development projects.”

Shaikh Waleed K al Hashar, Chief Executive Officer, Bank Muscat, congratulated Muscat Municipality for the successful completion of the Al Khoudh Park project which represents another fine example of cooperation between the two institutions. He expressed his happiness and pride in the project to celebrate the Glorious 50th National Day. He added that the Bank’s participation in this project was in line with its social responsibility initiatives which has been greatly appreciated and admired by the community for its many successes and achievements.

Shaikh Waleed al Hashar added that the establishment of the park built further on the Bank’s Green Sports programme to increase the number of green spaces in the country.

He said that increasing of green spaces in the Sultanate is highly necessary to reduce environmental pollution and create suitable spaces to enable both citizens and residents to spend time outside the home for walks, exercise and relaxation. He thanked the project teams of both the institutions for playing an important role in supervising and ensuring the successful completion of the project. It is hoped that the park’s facilities can be enjoyed by everyone once the current situation normalises.

As the nation’s leading financial institution, Bank Muscat has been a pioneer of sustainability in the Sultanate and has worked steadfastly to partner and support the community in different initiatives so as to contribute to overall progress and development. The Bank’s Tadhamun programme has supported around 1,400 Omani social welfare families since its launch by providing them with basic household appliances.

The Bank’s Green Sports initiative has further strengthened the sports infrastructure across the nation and is contributing to the emergence of young Omani sports talent.

The unique Green Sports initiative has supported nearly 40,000 sportspersons from 123 sports teams across the country since its inception. The Little Investor financial awareness programme has seen more than 31,000 children taking part and benefitting from the workshops that were organised in schools across different governorates of the Sultanate over the past three years.

