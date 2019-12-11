Local 

Al Amerat Bridge to be partially closed

Muscat: The Hamriyah -Al Amerat Bridge will be closed (in the direction towards Al Amerat) until December 31 for periodical maintenance work, said the authorities.

“Please follow the traffic instructions and use alternative roads,” said Muscat Municipality in a statement on Tuesday.

