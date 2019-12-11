Al Amerat Bridge to be partially closed

Oman Observer
To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.
observer has 4734 posts and counting.See all posts by observer
You May Also Like
Oman Air team for Extreme Sailing Series heads to Portugal
Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air team for Extreme Sailing Series heads to Portugal
Over 23,000 voters registered for OCCI polls
Oman Observer Comments Off on Over 23,000 voters registered for OCCI polls
Psychotropic substances seized
Oman Observer Comments Off on Psychotropic substances seized