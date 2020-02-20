Muscat Marathon: These roads to be closed on Friday

Muscat: Organizers of Muscat Marathon on Thursday said certain roads in the 18th November Street area would be closed on 21st and 22nd. ‘

“To safely allow thousands of runners to participate in the 2020 Muscat Marathon, road closures will be in place on and around the 18th November Street from 21st-22nd February,” a statement from Al Mouj Muscat Marathon read.

Access to Al Mouj Street and 18th November Street from Sultan Qaboos Road is open at all times. On Friday, the 18th November Road will be closed from 5.30 am-10 am from Athaiba traffic light towards Al Mouj Muscat roundabout and Seeb corniche.

Also on Friday, the road between Al Ishraq Roundabout to Al Mouj Roundabout will be closed from 5.30 am-1 pm.