Muscat make it 2 in 2; Al Turki, Renaissance win

MUSCAT: Sandeep Goud’s all-round prowess powered Muscat CT to their second successive win as they eased past IT Works by 25 runs in a Premier Division T20 League game on Turf 1 of Oman Cricket’s lush green twin grounds in Amerat on Friday.

Muscat had secured their first win against Renaissance last week.

Muscat powered their way to 158 for 9 thanks to a whirlwind 59-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Goud (41) and Naseem Khushi (42).

IT Works could not keep up the pace after opener Khawar Ali (50 off 32) departed, getting dismissed for 133 in the final over.

Brief scores (Premier Division T20): Muscat 158 for 9 in 20 overs (Muhammed Naseem Khushi 42 – 1×4, 5×6, Sandeep Goud 41 – 1×4, 3×6, Prajapati Kashyap 24 – 5×4. Imran Muhammed 3-16. Shakeel Ahmad 2-25) defeated IT Works 133 all out in 19.5 overs (Khawar Ali 50 – 7×4, 1×6, Muhammed Nadeem 21 – 1×4, Adeel Shafique 21 – 3×4. Rajesh Ranpura 3-12, Sandeep Goud 3-29 Ayaan Khan 2-20) by 25 runs. MOM: Sandeep Goud (Muscat CT).

Tandel sHINES

Fast Bowler Hemalkumar Tandel claimed 6 for 13 as Al Turki NMC secured their first win of the season beating AER in a Premier Division T20 league match on Saturday. They had lost the first game to IT Works last week.

Tandel’s superb spell was the main reason AER could not post a bigger total than 121 despite a breezy 53 by veteran opener Ghazanfar Iqbal. Al Turki surpassed the modest target in the 18th over, scoring 123 for 3.

Brief scores (Premier Division T20): AER 121 for 9 in 20 overs (Ghazanfar Iqbal 53 – 6×4, 3×6, Sachin Kumar 27 – 1×4, 1×6. Hemalkumar Tandel 6-13) lost to Al Turki NMC 123 for 3 in 17.5 overs (Akshaykumar Patel 38 – 4×6, Twinkal Bhandari 35 – 3×4, Gustav Burger 31 not out – 3×6. Muzahir Raza 2-23) by 7 wickets. MOM: Hemal Tandel (Al Turki NMC).

Renaissance win

In another Premier Division game, a solid 65 by opener Pruthvikumar Machhi helped Renaissance to a 39-run win against Arm Alpha on Friday.

Brief scores (Premier Division T20): Renaissance 147-4 in 20 overs (Pruthvikumar Machhi 65 – 4×4, 1×6, Abdul Rauf 31 – 2×6. Nalinda Prasad 2-31) bt Arm Alpha 108-7 in 20 overs (Parth Trivedi 28 – 4×4, Ubaidullah 26 ; Jerome Faizal 2-11, Syed Muzammil 2-16) by 39 runs. MOM: Pruthvikumar Machhi (Renaissance).

