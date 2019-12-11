Muscat joins Partnership for Healthy Cities Network

MUSCAT, DEC 11 – Dr Ahmed bin Salim al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, has announced that Muscat City (Governorate) joined the Partnership for Healthy Cities, which is a prestigious global network of cities committed to saving lives by preventing noncommunicable diseases and injuries. This announcement came during the inauguration ceremony of the WHO Global Meeting on Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health at the Oman Exhibition & Convention Centre.

The WHO and Bloomberg Philanthropies has invited Muscat city to join the Partnership for Healthy Cities Network for its significant features in order to raise the public awareness and thus controlling and preventing the NCDs before reaching the treatment phase. Joining this global network is an opportunity to share the global experiences of the healthy cities, particularly the NCDs control. Muscat is the third Arab city to join this network after Casablanca in Morocco and Amman in Jordan out of 54 countries worldwide.