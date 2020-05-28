Muscat is lockdown-free, Muttrah in isolation

MUSCAT: Oman reported over 600 cases on Thursday even as the government prepares to lift the lockdown of Muscat Governorate from Friday.

The Ministry of Health announced 636 new positive cases of COVID-19, of which 345 are Omanis and 291 are expatriates.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 9,009, in addition to 40 deaths.

The ministry also pointed out that 2,177 patients have recovered.

The ministry also announced the death of a 51-year-old citizen with COVID-19, taking the number of deaths registered in the Sultanate to 40.

Around 451 of the total 636 cases reported on Thursday are from Muscat, taking the total from the capital to 6,758, including 31 deaths.

According to ROP, the Wilayat of Muttrah will continue to be under health isolation. Ruwi, Darsait, Al Wadi al Kabir, and Al Hamriya fall under Greater Muttrah and accordingly, restrictions will continue in these places, and motorists will have to go through checkpoints as previously.

As reported earlier if individuals do have the permit to drive across for work or other valid reasons then they must also carry rental agreement to prove the place of residence at the checkpoints, while returning homes at any of the above-mentioned places.

In Muscat Governorate, Muscat has 3,448 cases, including 20 deaths, Bausher 1,385 cases, including 3 deaths, Al Amerat 246 cases with one death, Seeb 1,597 with seven deaths.

Outside the capital, South Al Batinah has 644 cases, including 6 deaths, North Al Batinah 605 cases, 1 death, South Al Sharqiyah 256, Al Dakhiliyah 319, Al Dhahirah 120, North Al Sharqiyah 80, Dhofar 27, Musandam eight and Al Buraimi, Al Wusta – 17 cases, including 8 in Al Duqm.