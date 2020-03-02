Muscat International Book Fair concludes

Muscat: The 25the edition of Muscat International Book Fair ended on Monday under the auspices of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour bin Said al Hasani, Minister of Information.

With a fair that witnessed a numerous number of visitors from across the Sultanate heading to the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) to enjoy the world of books, it has been announced that Wilayat of Sur will be the guest of honor for the next session of the fair.

Meanwhile, as this edition comes to close, the winning reading initiatives were announced and the participating institutions were honoured.

The 10-day MIBF, being held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), hosted thousands of titles from 946 publishing houses and acclaimed authors from across the world. A total of 676 publishing houses participated directly, while 270 publishing houses took part through agencies. As many as 32 countries participated in the fair.

The current edition also witnessed over 86 cultural events during the past days, ranging between seminars, lectures, poetry evenings, workshops, cultural and literary performances, and the inauguration of Oman’s encyclopedia entitled ‘Oman’s History Over Time’.