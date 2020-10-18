Muscat International Airport obtains ACI-AHA certificate

Muscat: Muscat International Airport, which is managed and operated by Oman Airports, has obtained the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) Certificate. The certificate is approved by ACI to control health standards at the world’s airports as the sector has been hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic.

This certificate is an evidence that the precautionary measures applied at Muscat International Airport are in line with the best international standards and an indication of the OAC’s commitment to applying health and safety measures at the highest international levels.

This accreditation is considered as an acknowledgment of the effectiveness of the new precautionary measures that were applied by Oman Airports at Muscat International Airport to curb Covid-19 pandemic. It is also an evidence of Oman Airports’ commitment to applying the best health and safety standards in the Sultanate’s airports and its keenness to provide a safe travel experience for its customers. –ONA