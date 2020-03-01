Muscat has 158 petrol filling stations: MOCI

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) said that with 158 petrol filling stations by the end of 2019, Muscat Governorate topped the list in the Sultanate of Oman. It is followed by North al Batinah with 104 filling stations, Al Dakhiliya with 72, Dhofar governorate with 67 and South al Batinah governorate with 56 filling stations. There are 648 commercial filling stations in Oman at the end of 2019.

The number of filling stations in the North al Sharqiyah reached 47, followed by South al Sharqiyah with 43 and Al-Dhahirah governorate with 35 filling stations.

By the end of the year 2019, the number of filling stations in Al Wusta is 35, followed by in Al Buraimi governorate (20) and Musandam (11).

The Professional and Oil Licensing and Agencies Department of the ministry said that the governorates of Muscat and the North al Batinah have the largest number of petrol filling stations due to their massive economic activities.

The number of temporary licenses given last year was 23 licenses and were distributed according to the governorates of the Sultanate.

The number of fuel filling stations of the projects implemented during 2019 reached 41, of which 38 were of the Oman Oil, two were of Al Maha and one of Shell Oman. During this period, there were total 51 applications submitted for private filling stations, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, there were ten new licenses given to the LPG warehouses in all governorates of the Sultanate last year. With the number of such licenses given in the Sultanate reached 457, including 87 in North al Batinah, 46 in Muscat, 30 in Musandam, 20 in Al-Buraimi, 74 in Al-Dakhiliya governorate, 87 in North al Batinah Governorate, 52 in South al Batinah, 50 in South al Sharqiyah, 42 in North al Sharqiyah governorate, 41 in Dhahirah governorate and 14 licenses in Al Wusta governorate.