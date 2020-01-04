Muscat Festival from Jan 16 to Feb 15

MUSCAT, JAN 4 – More than a million visitors are expected to visit the Muscat Festival venues this year which will be held from January 16 to February 15, according to the organising committee at Muscat Municipality. “Given the increasing demand for the Muscat Festival from across the globe, we are expecting more than one million visitors from both the region and from across the world”, Ali Mubarak al Hasani, Head of the Festival organising committee said. Last edition, which was held from January to February 2019, drew a total of 704,142 citizens and residents in just three weeks of the Festival.

Statistics show the turnout has been growing from year to year over the past few years especially on the weekends, with festival-goers flocking to the venues to experience varied activities ranging from entertainment to cultural activities, sports to art shows and heritage shows to family events. Further, according to the facts and figures available with the Muscat Festival administration, the two major venues, Al Amerat Park and Al Naseem Park received an average of 450,000 visitors each, while nearly 100,000 visitors flocked to the other venues of the festival. A large number of countries from all continents will be presenting their specialities from clothing to festivities to gastronomic delights, according to the organisers.