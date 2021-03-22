Muscat CT clinch T20 crown to complete dream double

Shahzad Raza

MUSCAT, March 22

Riding on Sandeep Goud’s superb all-round performance, Muscat CT secured an 11-run win over spirited Al Turki NMC on Friday to clinch Premier Division’s T20 League crown, completing a dream double after winning the 50-over League title last week.

Unlike the 50-over championship where they were given a run for the money by Al Turki and IT Works, Muscat dominated the T20 league with 18 points, winning nine of the 10 games they played, two more than runners-up IT Works who finished with 14 points, ahead of 12 by third-placed Renaissance.

Sandeep Goud top-scored with a hurricane 42 not out off 18 balls including 5 powerful sixes as Muscat posted a robust 179 for 5 on the board. Shoaib Khan (39) and Jatinder Singh (33) were the other notable scorers. Jay Odedara bagged 2 for 26.

Al Turki fought hard but struggled to keep pace with the mounting run rate, falling short by 14 runs as they reached 165 for 7 in 20 overs. Gustav Burger (30), Twinkal Bhandari (25) and Prateek Athavale (25) were their main scorers. Sandeep and Wasim Ali picked up two wickets each.

Nadeem helps IT Works to victory

Muhammed Nadeem’s rock solid 45 not out was the highlight of IT Works’ 27-run victory against AER in the two teams’ last T20 league game that helped the former to the runner-up spot in the team standings.

Studded with a bunch of talented players, including many Oman stars, IT Works gave a good account of itself in a highly competitive tournament, promising to improve with each season it plays. Nadeem’s fighting knock saved the day for IT Works as it limped to 109 for 8 in 20 overs. Waseem Akhtar’s 21 was the only other notable score. Afzal Khan and Allan Gawdya bagged two wickets each.

AER failed to hold its nerves against a highly experienced IT Works’ bowling attack, crawling to 82 for 7 before running out of over. Shakeel Ahmad, tournament’s leading wicket-taker with young Muzahir Raza at 16 wickets each, Was unplayable, taking 2 for 8 in 4 overs. Khawar Ali also bowled well, taking 2 for 24.

BRIEF SCORES

Premier Division T20

Muscat CT 179 for 5 in 20 overs (Sandeep Goud 42 – 5×6, Shoaib Khan 39 – 4×4, Jatinder Singh 33 – 3×4, 2×6. Odedara Jay 2-26) beat Al Turki NMC 165 for 7 in 20 overs (Gustav Burger 30 – 2×4, 1×6, Wasim Ali 2-30, Sandeep Goud 2-32) by 14 runs.

IT Works 109 for 8 in 20 overs (Muhammed Nadeem 45 – 4×4, 1×6) beat AER 82 for 7 in 20 overs (Danish Mohammad 18 – 1×4, Shakeel Ahmad 2-08, Khawar Ali 2-24) by 27 runs.