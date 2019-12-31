Muscat College, OCS Infotech sign MoU to facilitate collaborations

MUSCAT: Muscat College, one of the oldest private colleges in Oman, has signed agreement/ memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oman Computer Services Infotech LLC, the ICT division of The Zubair Corporation (Z-Corp). Oman’s leading complete IT solutions provider company, OCS Infotech, has partnered with Muscat College to facilitate collaboration between the two institutions in various areas at the local level.

As per the MoU/agreement based on equality and mutual interests both parties will cooperate on several areas. They include internship for students in different departments of the company; participate in the contextualisation of the offered programmes to comply with the recent developments in Oman IT environment and participate in the graduate destination survey of the college students.

The agreement will also facilitate student participation in OCS’s Infotech real time projects in different departments, facilitate students’ industry visits and extend workshops/seminars/guest lectures for the college’s students in soft skills and other employment requirements. Collaboration in research and community services, facilitate discussions on innovative ideas in IT/business sectors, opportunities for the staff to be part of funded research projects and providing professional development training courses to the employees of OCS Infotech in different areas after mutual agreement as an addendum to the original MoU.

Related