Muscat Book Fair postponed

Muscat: The 26th edition of the Muscat Book Fair has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saeed bin Sultan al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Culture, announced the postponement of the 26th session of the Muscat International Book Fair due to the Corona pandemic on Monday.

The Muscat International Book Fair has contributed to the activation of the cultural movement in the Sultanate, which enabled it to be part of the important cultural exhibitions and exhibitions on the map of international exhibitions and an important cultural, intellectual and literary forum.

Since its launch in 1992, the exhibition has registered an upward index on several levels (number of participating countries – number of participating publishing houses – spaces – public attendance.

The number of publishing houses increased in 2020 by 64 and the number of stalls by 184 from the 24th edition held in 2019, which also witnessed the participation of 882 publishing houses from 30 countries.

Of the 946 publishing houses that took part this year, 270 of them were represented through agencies.