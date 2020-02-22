Main 

Muscat Book Fair officially inaugurated

Muscat: The 25th edition of the Muscat Book Fair will be held from February 22- March 2 with the participation of 946 publishing houses from 32 countries at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC).

Upon the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said inaugurated the book fair.

The morning session will be reserved for students between 10 am and 2 pm (February 24, 26 and March 2 only for girls).

The number of publishing houses increased by 64 and the number of stalls by 184 from the 24th edition held in 2019, which also witnessed the participation of 882  publishing houses from 30 countries.

Of the 946 publishing houses participating this year, 270 of them are represented through agencies.

The Muscat Book Fair will witness 86 cultural events, 15 seminars, 11 lectures, seven poetry evenings, ten dialogue sessions, 31 workshops, and 10 cultural and literary presentations. Around 24 governmental, private agencies and civil society institutions will take part in the fair.

According to the organizers,  25 Arab and international media organizations will participate in the fair, in addition to over 50 journalists from within the Sultanate.

