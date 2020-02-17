Muscat Book Fair begins on February 22

Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik will inaugurate the Muscat International Book Fair on February 22, which will continue until March 2.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour bin Said al Hasani , Minister of Information and chairman of the main committee of the Muscat International Book Fair, said that 676 publishing houses will participate directly from 32 countries. Around 270 publishing houses will take part in the fair through the agencies.