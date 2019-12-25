Muscat Airport runway closure affects flights

Muscat: A number of Oman Air flights (both inbound and outbound) were diverted to locations in the region due to the closure of the runway at Muscat International Airport between 11:09 pm (December 25) and 12:45 am on December 25, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“All affected flights arrived in Muscat shortly after the runway was reopened. This earlier disruption also caused delays for several reactionary flights to and from Muscat,” it added.

Oman Air has requested passengers to check with the airline to monitor flight arrival and departure times as some flights may be additionally affected during the course of today till the schedule returns back to normal operations. “Guests are requested to report at the airport early,” the airline said.

Another airline operating out of Muscat confirmed to the Observer that one of their flights had a delayed departure due to the runway closure.

“It seems a drone was spotted on the flight path,” the airline official said.