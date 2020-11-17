Muscat Airport receives first Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight

With a traditional water salute, Muscat International Airport celebrated the first flight of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, which will operate bi-weekly flights on Monday and Friday between Muscat International Airport and Abu Dhabi Airport starting from November 16.

The first inaugural flight arrived Monday at 7:45 a.m., departing at 8:45 a.m. on an Airbus 320 and was greeted by a group of executives at Oman Airports, Muscat International Airport and representatives of UAE’s Airlines at Muscat International Airport to welcome the new flight.

This inauguration of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights comes in response to the increasing demand for business and tourism flights between Oman and UAE, as well as to further strengthen the development of air transport between the two countries.

On this occasion, Saud Nasser al Hubaishi, vice president of Muscat International Airport, said, “The launch of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights to Muscat International Airport comes as part of Oman Airports’ ongoing efforts to boost economic and tourism traffic between Oman and various countries around the world through direct flights, as this reflects the efforts that Oman Airports has been making to promote touristic and economic exchange between The Sultanate and the neighboring countries, as well as various other countries across the globe, considering that businessmen and tourists are more likely to visit the country more frequently with the option of direct flights being available.”

Oman Airports is focused on attracting regional and international flights to Oman’s airports, given the significant position Muscat International Airport has among the world’s airports after receiving the global airport health accreditation certificate, in recognition of the quality of the services provided for both airlines and travelers.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the first low-cost economy airline based in the UAE capital, launched its first flight in mid-July from Egypt.

Air Arabia has commenced operations with two Airbus A320 aircraft from Abu Dhabi International Airport and will provide travelers with the added value services. The company was keen to upgrade the customer experience during the current period in line with local and international directives and to ensure that all safety and health protocols and standards are met throughout all stages.

It serves to note that since the end of August 2020, Muscat International Airport operated 25,681 international flights carrying 3,164,230 travelers, which marked a decrease of 68.6%. Moreover, the number of international flights reached 1,519,919, while the number of departures amounted to 1,637,679 carrying 6,632 travelers, in addition to 6,632 transit travelers.