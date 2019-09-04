Muscat Airport ranks 14 for customer service

MUSCAT: Muscat International Airport has been rated high for its customer service at the Global Customer Experience Summit held in Bali, Indonesia.

The airport was ranked 14 from among the 371 participating international airports to become the most improved airport in the Middle East. It was earlier ranked 74. According to Oman Airports, the ranking is due to the tireless efforts of all stakeholders at Oman Airports since 2015, when it started to follow a strategy to make Oman Airports among the top 20 in the world by 2020.

This strategy was to follow the latest practices in the world of travel at all civil airports in Oman, including Salalah and Duqm.

With facilities such as waiting lounges for airlines, facilities at the Muscat airport include a hotel, duty free shops, play area for children, and efforts are also on to reduce the waiting time of delivery of luggage to save the time of travellers.

The airport has been designed to the highest quality standards of International Air Transport Association with a total area of approximately 580,000 sqm and a capacity of 20 million passengers, with the capacity to handle 56 million at the completion of all stages.

The Airport Services Quality Programme is a global indicator of passenger satisfaction, covering over 300 airports in more than 50 countries around the world, where thousands of travellers are interviewed for their feedback.

