Muscat airport handles 12 million passengers

MUSCAT: The total number of passengers travelling through airports in the Sultanate, including Muscat, Salalah, Sohar and Duqm, till the end of August reached 12.04 million. The number of arriving and departing flights from Muscat, Salalah and Sohar airports stood at 75,971, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The total number of passengers handled by Muscat International Airport rose by 6.5 per cent to 10.8 million at the end of August 2019, compared to the same period the previous year.

Meanwhile, the total number of flights handled by Muscat airport fell by 0.8 per cent to 78,171 at the end of August, from 78,773 for the same period in 2018. The number of international flights at Muscat airport was 71,073 during the eight-month period of 2019 from 71,046 flights for the same period the previous year. The total number of international passengers at Muscat airport rose by 7.4 per cent at the end of August 2019, reaching more than 10 million passengers. This included 4.9 million arriving passengers, 5 million departures, and 20,804 transits.

Meanwhile, domestic flights at Muscat airport fell by 8.1 per cent to 7,098 at the end of August 2019, against 7,727 flights for the same period in 2018. The arrival and departure of domestic flights also dropped by 8.1 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively. The total number of domestic passengers at Muscat airport fell by 4.3 per cent to 776,018 in August 2019, against 810,667 for the same period the previous year. This included 384,210 passenger arrivals and 391,808 departures, the report showed.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the total number of passengers at Salalah airport fell by 2.4 per cent to 962,778 at the end of August 2019 compared to 986,473 for the same period of 2018. The total number of flights at Salalah Airport fell by 1.9 per cent to 8,120 compared to 8,276 in August 2018. The total number of international flights at Salalah Airport surged by 19.1 per cent to 3,331 till the end of August while the number of domestic fights fell by 12.6 per cent to 4,789 in August. The total number of international passengers recorded a rise of 12.2 per cent to reach 368,428, while the number of domestic passengers fell by 9.7 per cent to 594,350.

However, there was a drop in the total number of passengers at Sohar Airport by 17.2 per cent to 203,647 for the period under study compared to 245,934 for the same period in 2018. The total number of flights at Sohar Airport also fell by 14.5 per cent to 1,673 as at end of August 2019 compared to 1,956 flights at the end of August 2018. Duqm Airport saw a rise in the total number of passengers by 27 per cent to 36,766 at the end of August 2019 compared to 28,939 for the same period of 2018. The total number of flights at Duqm Airport till the end of August 2019 reached 406, comprising a drop by 0.2 per cent compared to 407 in August 2018, the report added. — ONA