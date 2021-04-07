Muscat Airport accredited by AHA to provide first aid, CPR courses

Muscat: Oman Airports Learning and Development Centre continued its focus on broadening the circle of international accreditations received from major international aviation training institutions. After successful conclusion of multiple accreditation agreements with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the International Airports Council (ACI) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Oman Airports Learning and Development Centre on Wednesday signed a new accreditation agreement acknowledging Muscat International Airport as an authorized international training centre accredited by American Heart Association (AHA) to provide AHA first aid and cardiopulmonary recovery (CPR) training courses.

This agreement comes as part of Oman Airports’ integrated strategy to provide world-class healthcare services to travellers across its airports. The agreement was signed through an online virtual ceremony by Abdullah Saleh al Yafei, Oman Airports Vice President of Support Services and Michael Holly, AHA International Vice President,.

Oman Airports, represented by its Learning and Development Centre, has recently developed an integrated first aid and CPR training programme in collaboration with the AHA, which targeted a number of Muscat International Airport’s employees to promote awareness on the importance of CPR as a life-saving tool and to provide guidance on health and safety at works to participants through a range of training packages.

The program aimed also at enhancing skills and knowledge of participants and familiarizing them with the latest principles and practices of first aid to enable rapid response to medical emergencies and facilitate crucial lifesaving of travellers and airport employees by emergency medical services (EMS) staff. Furthermore, the program is designed for airport personnel who wish to become AHA instructors certified to deliver first aid and CPR program courses to employees at all the Sultanate’s airports.

Oman Airports achieved the provision and equipping of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in the terminals of Muscat International Airport, in an initiative sought to achieve the highest level of timely medical and first aid emergency responses at the airport, thereby ensuring provision of immediate life-saving care for both travellers and airport employees in the event of health emergency. As part of this initiative, a total of 64 AED units were placed in different locations in the airport for use by first aiders in a timely and efficient manner in case of emergency.

The American Heart Association (AHA) is the world leader in first aid, CPR and Emergency Cardiovascular Care (ECC) training and education. The AHA strives to provide training programs and public health education to individuals across the world. It continues to explore ways to empower individuals with the necessary skills to deliver life-saving support in emergencies. –ONA