Muscat abattoirs’ working time during Ramadhan announced

Muscat: Muscat Municipality announced that the two central slaughterhouses in Seeb and Al Amerat have been readied to meet the demand for fresh meat during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Both abattoirs will be working two shifts during Ramadhan the first shift lasts from 6 am to 9 am for the slaughtering of sheep and goat for companies and butcheries while the second shift (from 9 pm to 1 pm on weekdays) will be dedicated for the general public.

Sufficient stocks of livestock are available at both slaughterhouses to meet the demand for fresh meat during Ramadhan, the Muscat Municipality has announced.

Oman Observer

