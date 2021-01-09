Musannah beat Suwaiq to reach second spot

MUSCAT, Jan 9 – The new arrival Musannah delivered an impressive show in the fourth week of Omantel League as they snatched a 1-0 win over Al Suwaiq on Friday at Al Rustaq Sports Complex.

The triumph pushed them to the second place with nine points behind the league leaders Seeb who are topping by ten points. It is the third consecutive victory for the South Batinah team under the supervision of the coach AbdulHaleem al Warimi.

Majid al Saadi scored the all-important goal in the dying minutes to take his team to the top position of the league order while Al Suwaiq dropped from second position to the fourth place with seven points.

The 2019/2020 season runner-up, Dhofar, climbed two positions as they beat Muscat 2-0 at Al Saada Sports Complex.

Ali al Najjar and Lawsin Bikai netted the hosts goal. The Salalah giant are the only team in the league who ended all the league matches on winning notes but the team impacted negatively with the OFA decision on deduction of six points due to obtaining the permits and licences.

The head coach of Dhofar Rasheed Jaber, affirmed in his statement post the match that he will work hard to eliminate the missing scoring opportunities in front of the net.

“Continuity on delivering the top technical performance in the forthcoming weeks and clinching the winning points are the main objectives,” he added.

Ibrahim Sumar’s men are still struggling in the league as they have one point only from four games and the capital city team was positioned in the danger zone at 12th position.

Al Ittihad suffered another loss against Al Rustaq 2-1 at the former’s home in Al Saada Sports Complex. The victory for Al Rustaq meant that the South Batinah team returned to the victories after their loss against Oman in the previous round.

Al Rustaq now possess six points in the seventh place while the loss kept Salalah-based team in the 11th position with two points only.

Al Nahdha were held to a 1-1 draw by Bahla at Al Buraimi Sports Complex. Bahla raised one spot above from tenth to ninth place with three points while Al Nahdha impacted with the points deduction as they were placed in the bottom with (-2) points. The hosts took the lead by Robert Jansa and Bahla’s Husni al Hinai found the net to score the equaliser.

The fifth week’s matches will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday. Muscat will host Al Ittihad at Seeb Stadium while Al Rustaq will take on Sohar.

The league leaders will meet Saham at the latter’s home. Al Nahdha will travel to Muscat to face off Oman club while Al Suwaiq will clash with Nizwa and Bahla will face off with Musannah. The derby between Dhofar and Al Nasr will be the top fixture of the week at Al Saada Sports Complex.

Related