Musandam to receive rain

Muscat: Musandam and other governorates in northern Oman are expected to have rain on Sunday and Monday according to the weather forecaster at Oman Met Office.

“The rain is mainly in Musandam,” the weather forecast said.

As per the general weather forecast, clear to Partly cloudy skies are expected over the governorates of Musandam, al Buraimi, al Dhahira, and north al Batinah with chances of isolated rain.

Mainly clear skies are expected over rest of the Sultanate with chance of blowing dust over the open areas of al Wusta and Dohfar.

Over most of the Sultanate governorates wind will be easterly to southeasterly occasionally fresh along the coastal areas. The sea continues to be moderate to rough along most of the Sultanate coastal areas with maximum wave height range from 2.0 to 3.0 meters.

The Met Office has also cautions on poor visibility during the blowing of dust.

Clear to partly cloudy skies over most of the northern governorates with chances of isolated rain over Musandam governorate. Chances of low level clouds or fog patches are expected along the Arabian Sea coasts. On Tuesday partly cloudy skies are expected over most of the northern governorates with chances of isolated rain over Musandam governorate and al-Hajar Mountains during the afternoon. Mainly clear skies are reported over rest of the Sultanate with chances of low level clouds or fog patches over parts of governorates of South Al-Sharqiya, Al Wusta and Dhofar.