Musandam in limelight

The various developmental needs of each governorate and every wilayat and providing basic amenities to areas where even a few families live, have been of paramount importance for the nation since beginning of the blessed Renaissance of 1970. Proper planning and programmes were chalked out in accordance with the needs of the country from the very beginning to achieve development. One of the many rudimentary procedures initiated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was to identify projects including basic facilities on the basis of priority. Accordingly, a tender board was quickly established to monitor the process of transformation and to keep tabs on the various roles played by different stakeholders.

The Musandam Governorate, a highly strategic location projecting into the Strait of Hormuz, has been the focal point of multi-million development projects in the last decade thanks to the interest from the government and private sectors. Musandam is renowned for its scenic, mountainous terrain and rich heritage that draw visitors to immerse in its wonders round the year. A slew of new development and service projects were initiated based on Royal Orders to initiate various projects in the governorate in 2012. These Royal Orders envisaged the construction of Dibba-Lima-Khasab road, which eases traffic and transport of goods to and from the governorate with the rest of the region.

The management and operation of Khasab Port, a highly crucial hub for movement of goods in and around the country with neighboring countries and Iran was yet another focus of the Royal Directives. The Khasab Port is being expanded to accommodate more economic and tourism related activities as part of the five-year plan from 2016-2020. The tourism development programmes currently being undertaken in Musandam, which boasts of jagged coastline with fjord like inlets known as khors, have been tremendous. Khasab’s dhow cruises are a must to do activity among the tourists as its waters are home to dolphins and other rich marine life.

Musandam has witnessed the establishment of a number of large tourism projects — a trend that is expected to gain new momentum following the issuance of these directives. His Majesty the Sultan has issued Royal Directives to waive off some taxes and fees on tourism related investments in the governorate which are expected to give a fillip to the development of this region. Accordingly, certain types of goods which include materials, tools and equipment required by any tourism project in Musandam are exempt from customs duties. These investments are also exempt from tourism fees of 4 per cent, and municipal fees of 5 per cent, for a period of 10 years starting from the actual operation of the project.

Additionally, the directives also provide for exemption of corporate income tax of 15 per cent for 10 years starting from the actual operation of the project. All these measures are expected to open new markets for Omani products, underlining the role of tourism in enhancing regional economic growth in the coming years. Omran, the Sultanate’s executive arm for development of tourism sector, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism has ambitious plans and projects to develop new adventure activities in Musandam. Some of the most awaited projects are a zip line, via ferrata, mountain biking trails, which to offer unique experiences to boost tourism in Musandam. These projects will attract both local, regional and international travellers who yearn to explore Oman from a different perspective.