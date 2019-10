Andy Murray extended his winning run in Beijing after beating fellow Briton Cameron Norrie 7-6(6), 6-7(4), 6-1 to seal a spot in the quarterfinals of the China Open on Wednesday. Murray was made to fight for two hours and 52 minutes and won consecutive tour matches for the first time since his hip resurfacing surgery in January. The Scot had beaten Italian Matteo Berrettini 7-6(2) 7-6(7) in the first round on Tuesday.

