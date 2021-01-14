Murray, Keys test COVID-19 positive ahead of Aus Open

MELBOURNE: Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray is doubtful for next month’s Australian Open after organisers confirmed on Thursday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Murray, 33, was awarded a wildcard by organisers to play in the main draw of the year’s first Grand Slam in Melbourne.

“Andy Murray has advised that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home in the UK,” Tennis Australia said. “Unfortunately this means he will be unable to join the official AO charter flights arriving in Australia in the coming days to go through the quarantine period with the other players. “The AO fans love Andy, and we know how much he loves competing here in Melbourne and how hard he’d worked for this opportunity.”

KEYS TO MISS AO

Also on Thursday, American Madison Keys said she tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Australian Open.

The world number 16 said she returned a positive result before she was due to travel to Australia and is now self-isolating at her home.

The first Grand Slam of the year is scheduled to be played from February 8-21.

“I’m very disappointed to not be able to play in the coming weeks after training hard in the off-season and knowing Tennis Australia and the tours did so much to make these events happen,” the 25-year-old tweeted.

In London, British media reported that Murray was in good health and still hoped to compete at Melbourne Park in the hardcourt major. However, even if Murray recovers soon it will be difficult for him to make it to Australia later as players and officials must arrive during a 36-hour window from Thursday and then serve a mandatory isolation of 14 days as per health protocols.

The first batch of players and their support staff landed in Melbourne on Thursday while top players, including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, arrived in Adelaide where they will isolate before playing an exhibition event. — Reuters

