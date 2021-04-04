Muriya’s Sifah Farms sells out Phase I, launches Phase II

MUSCAT: Within weeks from the launch and remarkable successful selling out of Sifah Farms Phase I, Muriya, Oman’s largest and most diversified real estate developer, has announced the launch of Phase II of the project. Presenting the ultimate outdoor privacy, and set in Jabal Sifah, Muscat’s lowest density destination, the project offers a first-of-its-kind opportunity of owning a farmhouse within close proximity to an established community.

Continuing on Jabal Sifah’s development approach to open spaces, Sifah Farms offers two, three- and four-bedroom single-storey farmhouses, each with a spacious garden, private pool, outdoor Majlis and family BBQ area. Inspired by the traditional Mazra’a country homes found across Oman, the properties combine rustic charm that blends with the natural surroundings.