Muriya’s Hawana Salalah witnesses a host of activities

Salalah: Hawana Salalah, Oman’s largest Integrated Tourism Complex has rolled-out a host of activities alongside the Hawana Marina, geared towards entertaining its visitors, residents and tourists during the khareef season. With a large influx of Omani and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) tourists, the Hawana Fiesta events continue to offer an extended entertainment programme with fun activities for all ages and entertainment shows throughout the week. The destination also welcomes Bazaar As-Sabt every Saturday promoting products by Dhofari orphan families that were selected by the Omani Bahjah Orphan Society, offering them the opportunity to feature and sell a selection of unique Dhofari products, variety of mementos and must take-home souvenirs.

Mahmoud El Baroudi, Chief Operations Officer at Muriya, said, “As the only Integrated Tourism Complex in the Governorate of Dhofar, Hawana Salalah’s popularity has been on the rise among local, regional and international visitors. It provides a fun-filled proposition that boasts numerous offerings, activities and amenities for various backgrounds, age groups and nationalities. This year, we are welcoming Khareef with an additional hotel room capacity that reached 1,100 keys, in addition to our lively family activities and entertainment programme that is specially catered to our Omani and GCC tourists. We want to ensure all our guests are enjoying elevated levels of service and convenience, while creating memorable experiences.”

Featuring family activities, entertainment and exciting music programmes, the Hawana Fiesta is always a hit for all. Entertainment ranges from popular Omani band performances, to tanoura dance and musical performances, as well as puppet clown shows to name but a few. Integrating the surrounding community with Hawana Salalah, the Bazaar As-Sabt takes visitors on a trip around Dhofar, while browsing and purchasing locally-made items in the destination. These events take place along the Hawana Marina, creating a vibrant atmosphere for guests to enjoy the wide array of restaurants and shops accompanying these festivities. The Hawana Aquapark continues to be a major attraction for Dhofari families and tourists alike whether looking for quality family time or thrills with exhilarating slides and swings.

Located in the far southeast of Oman, Hawana Salalah brims with life all year-round, offering a unique lifestyle and a variety of activities for residents and visitors alike. Sustainably built, the Integrated Tourism Complex incorporates luxury freehold properties for sale or rent, 1,100 operational hotel rooms to date in a selection of premium hotels and resorts including Fanar Hotel & Residences, Salalah Rotana Resort, Juweira Boutique Hotel and the eco-friendly Souly Lodge. In order to provide an enriching experience for all at Hawana Salalah, Muriya continues to introduce additional services and leisure facilities to the project.

