Municipality warns strict action against abandoned vehicles

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has removed several abandoned cars left behind in public places and warned its owners of strict action.

The municipality said the removal of vehicles is based on Administrative Decision 171/2018, which was issued to regulate the issue of neglected vehicles in public places.

The sight of abandoned cars across parking spaces around the capital are common these days.

According to some sources, one of the reasons includes the sudden loss of jobs and their inability to pay loan instalments, with some of them even leaving the country.

“I find dusty vehicles, some of them even not that old, in several free parking areas, including in that of commercial centers. Cars parked in isolated places are often vandalised by anti-social elements,” said Sanjay Mohan, an electrical shop manager.

“We inform the authorities concerned if vehicles are not removed from our parking areas for long period, but the entire process takes time,” said an official of a mall in the country.

According to Municipal Decree 171/2018 on neglected vehicles in public places in the Governorate of Muscat, on the receipt of complaints from citizens and residents, the vehicle’s location is verified, warning sticker is pasted for 14 days. The vehicle’s seizure period is up to 90 days and then it is displayed among the vehicles reserved for public auction. A total of 2,589 neglected vehicles were registered at Seeb until November 30.

An administrative fine is imposed when the owner comes to the municipality to collect the seized vehicle – RO200 for cars, buses (15 passengers or less), and bicycles; RO 400 for trucks and buses designed to transport over 15 passengers, locomotives, trailers, tractors, and equipment, and RO 1, 000 for vehicles to transport dangerous materials.

A fine of RO5 is imposed on the owner of the neglected vehicle for each day if he is late in receiving the neglected vehicle from the site.