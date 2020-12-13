Municipality to auction abandoned vehicles

Hundreds of abandoned vehicles will be put on auction allowing the general public to inspect, identify and choose the vehicle of their choice at the ‘Baladiya Yard’ in Amerat, according to Muscat Municipality.

These cars were either confiscated or towed away by the civic authority for various offences but the owners failed to claim the same despite many reminders.

“The vehicles on auction are either confiscated or towed away by the authorities but none claimed their ownership,” a senior official at the said.

Accordingly, any citizen or resident can visit the yard in Amerat on December 15 or 16 from 9 am to 2 pm and select the pre-owned vehicle of their choice and make an offer.

The official further said all the cars will be sold in the condition they are kept in the yard and no claim for damages will be entertained later.

Terms and conditions of the auction suggest that individuals and company representatives are allowed to enter the facility and participate in the auction after providing their ID proof or commercial registration at the entry point.

A fee of RO 4 (non-refundable) will be charged for entering the auction area. An insurance of RO 500 (refundable) need to be paid for entering and participating in the auction.

After successful bidding for the vehicle, one can pay the total price in addition to a 3 per cent promotional charges for the vehicle.

The ownership title should be transferred in 10 days after winning the auction. There will be RO 50 per day fine for delay in the ownership transfer/registration.

KABEER YOUSUF

@kabeeryousef