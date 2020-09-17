Municipal Council discusses dress code for mall visitors

Muscat: The Public Affairs Committee of the Municipal Council in Muscat on Wednesday reviewed two topics, including the issue of modest dressing in malls and markets.

The committee discussed a proposal to issue a decision or a local order to implement the legislation on the modest dress when entering commercial complexes and markets, in accordance with the council’s terms of reference in the Municipal Council Law 116/2011 in Article 22/16 within the limits of the state’s general policy and development plans.

The meeting discussed the need for raising awareness among visitors to malls and commercial markets, apart from a local order, on modest dressing in shopping complexes.

A meeting was also held recently with representatives of the Royal Oman Police, the Ministry of Social Development (MOSD), and Muscat municipality, as well as representatives of commercial complexes and markets (Carrefour, Lulu, Grand Mall who stressed the need to bring legislation.

The Omani Penal Law 7/2018 in its article 294/a) stipulates penalties against anyone who appears in streets and public places in a way that violates public modesty or contradicts the traditions and customs of Omani society.

Public Affairs Committee also discussed housing for the expatriate workers at construction sites that are inconsistent with security and safety measures.

The committee members emphasized on the necessity to update Articles (111) and (116) stipulated in Chapter three in accordance with local ordinance (23/92) regarding the organization of buildings in Muscat.

It added that the camp for workers at construction sites should be subject to the conditions and specifications set by the Muscat municipality in its local orders.