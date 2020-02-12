Mundhir al Barwani elected chairman of Oman Golf Association

Mundhir al Barwani has been elected the first chairman of newly set up Oman Golf Association (OGA). The election of the office bearers was held during the first annual general meeting in Muscat on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, in presence of the representatives of the golf clubs including: HH Sayyid Azzan bin Qais al Said from Tilal Muscat Club, Khalil bin Salim al Wahaibi from Ghala Golf Club, Adil bin Mubarak al Foori from Ras al Hamra Golf Club, Hill Evien from Al Mouj Golf and other representatives from different clubs and teams.

According to the Ministry of Sports Affairs, the AGM featured election for all the positions. Mundhir, former chairman of Oman Golf Committee, was selected as chairman of the OGA while Faisal bin Basheer al Adawi won the Vice-Chairman position. Ahmed bin Faisal al Jahdhami was chosen as Secretary-General and Masoud al Barwani as OGA Treasurer. Ali Humaid al Saleh, Ghalib al Busaidi and Sharifa al Adeed were selected as the members of the board.

The board has to complete all the legal forms and that will allow the association to be registered in the ministry’s system. The later step will be to finalise the required documents prior registering the OGA as a new member in Oman Olympic Committee (OOC).

Meanwhile, the golfers are expecting the newly formed association to develop the sports further in the Sultanate, raising its financial and technical status. Golf is one of the oldest sports in Oman with several players registered in different categories at the various golf courses. The OGA will look to increase the participation in the local tournaments to create strong national teams. The association is also expected to assist the players to compete in advanced levels and upgrade their rankings.