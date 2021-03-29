Mundher storms to double crown

MUSCAT, March 29 –

Mundher al Hasani of Ahli Sidab ‘A’ stormed to the overall title in the Oman Cycling Association (OCA) Championship that concluded recently at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

The under-23 rider finished second in the eighth and final round to complete a double title by clinch the leader’s Omantel red jersey in the open category and Bank Nizwa white jersey for under-23 champion.

Mundher dominated the Open category overall points table with 590 points and topped the Under-23 section with 385 points.

North Road Oman’s Paul Willcox from the United Kingdom, who did not compete in the final race, finished second in Open category with 462 points.

Mundher’s team-mate Mohammed al Wahaibi finished third with 458 points. Royal Army’s Hatim al Booshari claimed fourth with 415 points and Gulf Cycle’s Mazin al Riyami finished fifth with 408 points.

The 44 km-eighth race, which was staged around the SQSC for 14 laps on last Friday, saw Waleed al Fahdi of Arsen Endurance claiming the top honours with a timing of 1:05:22.08.

Mundher finished second in 1:05:22.56 and Said al Rawahi of Capital ended third in 1:05:22.80 timing.

Waleed al Fahdi took the second spot in the Under-23 section with 365 points and Mohammed al Wahaibi finished third with 355 points.

Royal Army’s Said al Rahbi (265 points) was fourth and Talal al Maskari of Ahli Sidab ‘A’ finished fifth with 232 points.

WILLCOX TAKES

40 PLUS TITLE

Willcox’s consistent performance got him the championship’s Sohar International green jersey for overall winner in the 40 plus category.

The 44-year-old claimed the jersey with 400 points.

Second-placed Ayman al Wahaibi of Ahli Sidab ‘B’ has 305 points. Simeon Gelacio of North Road Oman is third with 278 points.

Ahli Sidab ‘A’ CHAMPIONS

In the team section, Ahli Sidab ‘A’ emerged champions with 250 points. Royal Army claimed second spot with 210 points and Gulf Cycles finished third with 210 points.

Capital with 130 points were fourth in the overall team standings and Arsen Endurace finished fifth with 126 points.

OCA Chairman Saif al Rashdi and Ahli Sidab club chairman Dr Marwan al Juma were the chief guests for the concluding ceremony.

Anuroop Athiparambath