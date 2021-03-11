Muguruza, Sabalenka set-up rematch in Dubai

DUBAI: Garbine Muguruza and Aryna Sabalenka will square off for a second consecutive week as they both claimed statement victories to move into the Dubai quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The ninth-seeded Muguruza handed French Open champion Iga Swiatek a tough lesson as she cruised past the Polish teenager 6-0, 6-4 in just over an hour.

Sabalenka, the third seed, used her power game to the fullest extent to eliminate Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-2 and set up a revenge bout with Muguruza, who ousted her from the Doha second round last week.

“It’s always great battles playing against her (Muguruza). This time I will be focused from the beginning of the match and I’ll put pressure on her,” said Sabalenka, who is the last remaining top-eight seed in the draw.

“I’ll just try to work for every point and do my best and make sure I can get this win back.”

Muguruza, who owns a tour-leading 15 match-wins this season, is feeling confident ahead of her rematch with Sabalenka.

“Back-to-back matches is good. That means I’m playing the top players, that means I’m getting into the deep rounds. I’m looking forward for another battle,” said the two-time major champion.

Earlier in the day, Jessica Pegula handed Karolina Pliskova a second hefty defeat in as many weeks as she knocked out the sixth-ranked Czech 6-0, 6-2 to march into the quarterfinals.

The American world number 36, who enjoyed a breakthrough run to the quarters at the Australian Open last month, needed a mere 53 minutes to send Pliskova packing in even more dominating fashion than the straight-sets drubbing she gave her last week in Doha.

SUPER FAST

Pliskova started the second set on better footing, breaking serve in the opening game, but Pegula pegged her back and stormed to victory when her second-seeded opponent struck her seventh double fault of the match.

“Of course my tennis was not there but I think she has a lot to do with it,” said Pliskova.

“She’s playing super fast, she doesn’t mind my speed, so I have to give a lot of credit to her.”

Belgian 10th seed Elise Mertens recovered from an early 1-3 deficit to overcome Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2.

Mertens, who led the tour last season in match-wins, wrapped up the victory with her seventh ace of the contest and will battle Pegula for a place in the semifinals.

American teenager Coco Gauff was also a winner on Wednesday and awaits the winner of the duel between Ons Jabeur and Jil Teichmann. — AFP