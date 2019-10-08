Mughal-E-Azam: The spectacular Indian Musical coming to ROHM

This dazzling musical comes from the 1960’s smash hit movie, Mughal-e-Azam based on the tale of Prince Salim, son of the famous Mughal Emperor, Akbar the Great, who reigned from 1556 to 1605. Prince Salim was destined to rule his father’s domains as Emperor Jahangir, but in the meantime, the course of his life was far from smooth.

As the story begins, the King declares his desperation for an heir to a mystic and is visited by a woman who promises him that his plea will be answered, in return he offers her a single favour to be called in whenever the need arises. The young prince is born and grows into an arrogant and selfish boy, whereupon his father sends him to join the army where he will mature and reform. Years later he returns, grown, victorious and mighty and falls deeply in love with a court dancer Anarkali.

Furious, Prince Salim’s all-powerful father imprisons Anarkali, and the Prince dares to incite a full-scale rebellion. Prince Salim is defeated and sentenced to death, but there are many twists and turns yet to come as a suspenseful plot unfolds.

Mughal-e-Azam is a spectacular blockbuster with electrifying music and the ultimate Bollywood dramatic expression in incredible dancing, amazing multimedia effects and gorgeous costumes and sets. The wizards behind the production are Piyush Kathenojia, music; Mayuri Upadhya, choreography; and, stage direction, Feroz Abbas Khan. Just as the movie became the highest grossing Indian film of all time, the theatrical Mughal-e-Azam is the biggest theatre production to hit the stages of India, with 160 successful shows to date. This tremendously popular musical has won several awards, including the prized Broadway World India Awards for Best Play, Best Director and Best Choreography.

In anticipation of great demand for this immensely popular musical, ROHM is presenting Mughal-e-Azam on two evenings, on Friday, October 11th and Saturday 12th at 7:00 pm. For bookings and information, visit www.rohmuscat.org

